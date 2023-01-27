Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) is collecting “Valentines for Veterans” again this year at her district office in Alton. This is the third year she has participated in this program, in which students and residents are asked to make valentine cards with a special thank you, including well-wishes to veterans that served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Elik tells The Big Z the valentine cards will be delivered to veterans residing in long-term care facilities located within the 111th District in time for Valentine’s Day.
All ages are invited to create a valentine’s card or drawing. Cards should be delivered to Rep. Eliks’ office at 192 Alton Square Mall Dr., Suite C in Alton by February 9. You can schedule a time to deliver the valentines by calling her office at 618-433-8046 or e-mail elik@ilhousegop.org