A local state lawmaker is among a growing group that want answers after an audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security showed the state paid out nearly $2 billion dollars in federal tax funds to fraudsters. Officials at the agency admitted in 2020 that more than 200-thousand fraudulent unemployment claims had been filed, but never released a dollar estimate.
Fosterburg Republican State Representative Amy Elik tells The Big Z hearings must be held to find out what happened.
Auditors called the level of fraud unprecedented and found the agency failed to maintain accurate and complete data on people filing claims through the program.