A bill sponsored by Alton Republican State Representative Amy Elik has cleared the House and now moves to the Senate for consideration. House Bill 2618 deals with regulations governing drivers that transport children on behalf of the Department of Children and Family Services.
Under current state law in Illinois, every driver employed by a purchase of service agency who transports children on behalf of DCFS must submit, as a condition of employment, a signed written statement certifying that they will comply with all applicable federal and State laws and regulations and DCFS rules. HB 2618 will require those drivers to have their fingerprints electronically submitted to the State Police for criminal history record information.