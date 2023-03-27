A bill sponsored by a local lawmaker is heading to the Illinois Senate that would provide that Constitution Day (September 17) be recognized as a commemorative holiday on Illinois school calendars. Commemorative holidays in the state of Illinois are regular school days that recognize specified patriotic, civic, cultural, or historical persons, activities, or events.
According to State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton), Constitution Day is recognized federally but not by the State of Illinois.
If approved, it would join a list of other commemorative holidays that include the birthday of Muhammad Ali on January 17, Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, 9/11 Day of Remembrance, and Recycling Day on October 1.
Current commemorative holidays include:
• Jan. 17 - The birthday of Muhammad Ali
• Jan. 28 - Christa McAuliffe Day (commemoration of space exploration)
• Feb. 15 - The birthday of Susan B. Anthony
• Mar. 29 - Vietnam War Veterans Day
• Sept. 11 - 9/11 Day of Remembrance
• School day immediately preceding Veterans’ Day
• Oct. 1 - Recycling Day
• Oct. 7 - Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans’ Remembrance Day
• Dec. 7 - Pearl Harbor Veterans’ Remembrance Day