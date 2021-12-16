Fosterburg Republican Amy Elik is announcing a bid for re-election for the 111th District of the Illinois House of Representatives. Elik is in her first term as a lawmaker after winning the seat in November of 2020.
Elik tells The Big Z she will continue to fight to support police and other first responders.
With the new maps, Elik says parts of Godfrey, Fosterburg, and Bethalto have moved from her district to the 100th, which is currently represented by fellow Republican C.D. Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville.