Improving public safety and preventing violence in Illinois is the focus of a new House task force. Lawmakers on the task force made opening statements during the first meeting, talking about what they would like to address as hearings continue.
Some called for tougher criminal penalties and others want to focus on the root cause of violence. Fosterburg Republican Amy Elik wants to also address gun control laws.
Moving forward, the group plans to hear from police, prosecutors, community organizers and more for their ideas in hopes of coming up with an innovative statewide plan for addressing violence.