Rivian Motors’ all-electric R1T truck has been named the winner of the third annual “Makers Madness” contest.
The truck was chosen by voters from an initial field of 400 entries as the “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.” The contest is hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers Association and celebrates the manufacturing sector in Illinois.
“Rivian R1T is an outstanding example of the innovation and ingenuity of our state’s manufacturing sector and has rightfully earned the title of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois,” said IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler. “The R1T is leading a revolution in the automotive industry and we are proud Illinois is home to such exciting technological advancements.”
A ceremony announcing the top pic was held at the Governor's Mansion in Springfield Wednesday.
Manufactured in Normal, the R1T is the first all-electric truck in production, featuring four motors, with one powering each wheel. It also boasts eight different driving modes and has up to 400 miles in range.
Rivian officials say the truck drives like a sports car, with acceleration from 0-60 mph in as quick as three seconds.
“Rivian’s mission to 'Keep the World Adventurous Forever' is based on the premise that technology, innovation, and collaboration can address our planet’s greatest challenges, while also providing 21st century jobs that support our community and all who live in and around the Bloomington-Normal area,” said James Chen, vice president of public policy and chief regulatory counsel for Rivian.
Rivian moved into the former Mitsubishi plant, which shuttered operations in 2015. The plant employed 1,200 before closing and about 3,000 at its peak.
Other finalists for the title included a spacecraft bulkhead made in Rockford, diffraction gratings from Champaign, and Fruit by the Foot made by General Mills in Belvidere.
Denzler has previously highlighted the fact that Illinois is not growing in the manufacturing sector like its neighbors, blaming high property taxes and other employer costs.
“You look at what’s happened to Illinois over the last ten years, since January 2011, we have lost 19,000 manufacturing jobs,” said Denzler in October.
In contrast, he said Indiana during that same period has gained 75,000 manufacturing jobs, while Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, and Wisconsin have also added jobs during that time.
Statewide, manufacturing generates more than $304 billion in economic output, contributing 12% to the state’s gross domestic product.