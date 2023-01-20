The spike in electric rates has apparently caught many in the Riverbend by surprise, and they are calling their mayors to express their anger. If you participated in the municipal aggregation process, you are now back on Ameren billing, as the old contracts expired at the end of last year and the new deal doesn’t begin until February 1.
Homefield Energy had been the energy supplier locked in since the start of the aggregation option’s inception, but they chose to not participate this time around. Steve Bryant is with Good Energy LP, the broker of these contracts. As we reported late last year, the reasons for the big jump in the rate is due to many factors, including the geopolitical issues in Ukraine and the Clean Air Act.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z you may want to do some comparison shopping for electric delivery.
The old rate was just under 4.3 cents per kilowatt, while the new rate of just over 12.1 cents per kilowatt will be locked in for 22 months.