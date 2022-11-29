Most area municipalities are changing delivery companies for their electric aggregation contracts in the new year. Residents are now receiving notices in the mail advising them of where in the process they are, but some are also receiving solicitations from other companies trying to capitalize on what appears to be widespread confusion.
The cities have already contracted with Constellation NewEnergy to provide a rate they believe is the lowest available. The advice from these municipalities is to do nothing and your service will automatically be switched to the new contract after the first of the year. But with scammers out there trying to make a buck, Citizen's Utility Board spokesman Jim Chilsen tells The Big Z you can be victimized by a technique called slamming.
Chilsen says these solicitors are known to use high-pressure sales tactics. You can get more information on electric aggregation at https://www.citizensutilityboard.org/welcome-cubs-help-center/