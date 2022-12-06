The November 8 midterm general election has been certified by the Illinois State Board of Elections. More than 4.1 million votes were cast with a turnout of just over 51%. That’s down from the 57.2% turnout four years ago and the fourth lowest turnout for a midterm in the past 40 years says elections spokesperson Matt Dietrich.
The highest was 65 percent in 1982. He notes that there was a slight decline in people voting early in person, but the number of vote-by-mail voters doubled from 2018.
Dietrich also says the constitutional amendment on Illinois worker's rights passed with just over 53 percent of the vote.