Primary Election Day is still more than a month away, but a local clerk is in recruitment mode for election judges. Election judges are on site at polling locations when the polls open until they close, so it winds up being a long day for those interested in overseeing the process.
In Madison County, Clerk Debbie Mendoza tells The Big Z they have always been able to fill the Election-Day slots and would like you to consider it.
If you are interested in becoming an election judge in Madison County, you can call Mendoza’s office at 618-692-6290.