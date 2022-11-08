The time for campaigning is over, as it's Election Day in Illinois. There are contested races on the ballot for Governor, Congress, and other statewide offices, as well as a number of county positions. Polling locations will open at 6am and stay open until 7pm.
Among the races are a pair for State Representative and a local State Senate contest. For State Representative in the 111th District, incumbent Republican Amy Elik is being challenged by Democrat Joe Silkwood. In the 112th District, Democrat Katie Stuart is defending her seat against Republican challenger Jennifer Korte. For State Senate, Democrat Kris Tharp is facing a challenge from Republican Erica Harriss in the 56th District.
Among the local races are the battles for sheriff in Jersey and Macoupin counties, and many county board seats in Madison County. Among those are a pair of races impacting Alton voters: in District 8, Republican Mike Velloff is hoping to unseat Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. In the neighboring District 9, Democrat Bill Stoutenborough is trying to hold on to the seat he was appointed to upon the death of Jim Dodd. He is being challenged by Republican Bruce Egelhoff. If you are in line to vote by 7pm, she says you will be allowed to vote.
Tune in to The Big Z tonight for your Election Night coverage with Doug Jenkins providing local results, and the Illinois Radio Network providing updates on the statewide races beginning at 8pm.