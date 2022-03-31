ev stock

Edwardsville Township has been awarded a Madison County Building & Zoning Environmental Grant to install a dual port level 2 electric vehicle charging station at the Township Office. The grant is for just under $12,000 and covers 80% of the cost.

The township’s Adam Colvin tells The Big Z this charging station will be integrated in the remodel of Township Office.

This will be the second charging station maintained by Edwardsville Township, in addition to the solar powered electric vehicle charging station installed at Township Community Park in 2015.