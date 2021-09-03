The City of Edwardsville will now require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The announcement was made by city administrator Kevin Head, who said employees should get the vaccine by October 15, but will follow the law which allow for medical or religious exemptions.
The statement from Head says it is important for the city to continue to offer services to residents and therefore “the city has determined that it is vital to the safe operation of the city for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.” He says the city believes it’s just another way to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and the city workforce.