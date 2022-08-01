The Edwardsville School District needs workers and is holding open interviews on Tuesday afternoon. The primary focus is for support staff like monitors, Kid Zone Counselors, custodians and in food service. Pay starts at $13 per hour and up from there depending on the department and experience with some positions offering sign on bonuses.
Open interviews will take place at Edwardsville High School on Center Grove Road on Tuesday from 2-5pm. You can apply in person, so bring an updated resume and reference list or you can apply online. Go to http://ecusd7.org/district-7-job-openings/