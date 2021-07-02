The Edwardsville Police Department says a missing child has been found. This (Friday) morning just after 4 a.m., the Edwardsville Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of West Union Street in reference to a missing 9-year-old child. The child and her grandmother, who is the child’s legal guardian, were in Edwardsville visiting family.
The Edwardsville Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon stating the child had been located and no further assistance from the public was necessary.