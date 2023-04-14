You can witness the re-dedication of the Edwardsville Clock Tower and opening of the city’s time capsule in about a month. Plans are still coming together for the celebration that will be held at noon on Saturday, May 13 in front of the public parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street, next to the Wildey Theater.
Cathy Hensely, Edwardsville Communications Coordinator tells The Big Z the re-dedication will celebrate the 100th anniversary since the historic Edwardsville National Bank Clock, which hangs at the tower, was first erected in the city.
Items in the time capsule are only known to a few people, according to Hensley. She says a new time capsule will be created and sealed in the tower later this year, to be opened in 2048.