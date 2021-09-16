An Edwardsville man with ties to Alton is missing, and Edwardsville police are seeking your help finding him.
Grady Gider, 48, of the 900 block of Esic Drive, was reported missing just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen walking near his home a few hours earlier in the day.
In a statement from Edwardsville police, Gider is said to take short walks and likes to frequent comic book stores, local gas stations, and restaurants, but usually returns home within two hours. Gider is not in possession of his daily medication, which he needs to take on a regular basis. He is a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall; 280 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with black suspenders and blue jeans. If you have seen him or know of his location, you are asked to call Edwardsville police at (618) 656-2131.