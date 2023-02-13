From playing hockey to just sitting on the ice, a new program at Edwardsville’s R.P. Lumber Center has been tailored to get kids with disabilities 17 and younger on the ice. “Shine on Ice” will debut April 1 at the City’s ice rink and recreation center as a series of classes created specifically for people with disabilities.
Each session is expected to include eight one-hour classes. The first session will begin on Saturday, April 1, and continue on consecutive Saturdays. A $15,000 grant from the Dana Brown Charitable Trust, U.S. Bank Trustee has made this program possible. The grant will allow the R.P. Lumber Center to offer the first Shine on Ice eight-week session for free, and to purchase a variety of “learn to play” accessories that will be available for participants to use for as long as they continue with the program. For more information, call 618-307-1707.