Marathon Pipe Line (MPL) is responding to a release of crude oil near Edwardsville, Illinois, from an MPL pipeline. Upon detecting the release, MPL shut down the pipeline and deployed response resources, including personnel and equipment that are on site. Crude oil has reached the Cahokia diversion channel, and MPL has deployed boom to contain it. MPL has made relevant regulatory notifications. No injuries have been reported. MPL’s top priorities are to ensure the safety of responders, the community and to limit environmental impact as we respond to the release.
Edwardsville Fire Department reports it is currently responding to a crude oil leak at the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Illinois State Route 159 near Old Alton Edwardsville Road.
Teams from Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Madison County Hazmat, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Marathon Pipeline have responded to the site.
Residents should avoid the area and note the following road closures:
- Wanda Road from New Poag Road to Wagon Wheel
- Old Alton Edwardsville Road from Illinois State Route 143 to west of the Cahokia Canal
Statement from Marathon Petroleum Corporation:
Most Popular
Articles
- Bill would change Illinois' "home-alone" rule
- Busy weekend for Bethalto Police
- Harmon tabbed to lead Marquette Catholic High School
- East Alton Police make arrest following reported threat
- Granite City man sentenced on gun charge
- Boys basketball state final weekend match-ups
- Guilty plea in hit and run death of Godfrey child
- Billy F. Cox
- Suspect in shooting arrested in Hamburg
- Jesse McClure Hansen
Sign up for daily news
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Brandpoint (BPT)
- Updated
- Brandpoint (BPT)
- Updated