The 3rd annual Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise is happening today in Edwardsville. It’s promoted as the place to see some of the brightest, boldest, and best vintage and modern cars around. It’s held at the On the Hill Golf Course, American Legion Post 199, on Illinois 157.
The gates open to the public at 11am, and there will be live music from Noon to 2pm. Food and beverages will be available from the American Legion and assorted food trucks. Great Rivers and Routes President / CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z the car show closes at 2pm when the car cruise begins.
Entrant check in begins at 7am.The show is also called the ‘Randy Gori Memorial Show’ in honor of car enthusiast and Edwardsville resident Randy Gori.