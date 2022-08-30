The owner of the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville that collapsed in a tornado last December killing six workers is rebuilding, and reportedly will not include storm shelters. The city reports a construction permit was issued June 9th and construction began shortly after that.
The permit was taken out by Realty Income Corp. of San Diego, and the general contractor is Knight Commercial of Addison, Texas. The plans indicate that the building will be constructed like the one that collapsed, with the tilt-up walls that had been widely criticized in the aftermath of the tragedy. Although no citations will be issued, the U.S. Labor Department earlier this year ordered Amazon to review how it responds to severe weather following the deadly warehouse collapse. No fines were issued, as it was determined Amazon met the minimum federal guidelines for severe weather policies. Six workers were killed when an EF-3 tornado struck the Edwardsville facility last December.