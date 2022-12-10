The Midwest could see housing conditions for first-time homebuyers stabilize next year, but Illinois could be left out of the mix.
Real estate analysis from Zillow projects that for 2023, affordability for new homes will stabilize, if not improve. That’s after high mortgage rates pushed buyers to the sidelines and owners held on to their inventory.
If the economy turns the corner on inflation and interest rates ease, Zillow senior economist Orphe Divounguy said some areas could fare better than others for first time homebuyers.
“What we found is that markets in the Midwest … would likely post relatively healthier housing markets in 2023,” Divounguy told The Center Square.
First-time homeownership is important to establishing wealth for families, but many have been left out. He said with rising inventory and declining shoppers, it’s a good time to come to the table.
“This is probably the best time to do so when compared to the last two years,” Divounguy said.
Illinois could be left out of that, he said, with signs of new-home construction in the Chicago area low.
“That does not provide enough options for potential homebuyers like some of the neighboring states in the region,” Divounguy said. “The Chicago area is likely going to continue to get left behind and neighbors are likely going to catch up in 2023.”
Several Midwest metro areas made Zillow’s list of top 10 for first-time homebuyers for 2023, including St. Louis, Missouri, coming in at No. 9. Topping the list was Wichita, Kansas, with three Ohio metro areas in the top five.