Students looking for their next step after high school are invited to the inaugural College and Career Fair later this week at East Alton-Wood River High School. The school’s counselors have gathered a wide variety of representatives for this event, which will offer options for furthering one’s education to embarking on a career.
School counselor Missy Struif:
The fair will be held Thursday, November 10 from 4-7pm at the school’s East Building Courtyard. Students from any area high school that would like to attend are welcome.