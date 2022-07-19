There is one less option for movie-goers today. The AMC Classic EastGate 6 movie theater at EastGate Plaza has shut its doors after 49 years of operation under various owners. East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton tells The Big Z news of the closure was not completely unexpected.
The theater originally opened June 20, 1973 as a two-screen theater. It was expanded to six screens in 1990 by then-owners Kerasotes Theatres. AMC Theatres in has owned it for about a dozen years. Carlton says the good news about EastGate is that a ribbon-cutting for Joe’s Pizza is planned for Friday.