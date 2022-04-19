Farmers markets saw a resurgence in the Riverbend about a decade ago, and you can add another local community to the list of those offering one in 2022. East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton tells The Big Z the village will join Alton, Bethalto, and Wood River as River Bend municipalities with farmer’s markets.
The market will be located at East Gate Plaza and will be held every Tuesday 3-7pm through the fall. There are at least 27 vendors signed up for the first night offering products like barbecue sauce, locally-sourced honey, baked goods, and flowers. For more details follow the link: