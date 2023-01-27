An Alton man sentenced this week in an East Alton attempted murder case is facing similar charges out of California and Nevada. 31-year-old Berton Newton is charged in connection with shooting incidents in Las Vegas in mid-December 2021 and in Fresno in January 2022. He remains held in the Madison County Jail awaiting transfer to an Illinois prison.
He was sentenced this week to 35 years behind bars for the attempted murder of a mother and daughter on the parking lot of the East Alton Ice Arena in January 2022. The victims have since recovered from their injuries. Evidence shared by law enforcement allegedly connected Netwon to the cases out west where he was charged this week with attempted murder and additional charges. It will be up to prosecutors in those states if they will seek to have Newton transferred there to face charges.