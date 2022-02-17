A police officer, two firemen, two off-duty lawmen, a nurse and a citizen with a belt received high praise Tuesday night at the East Alton Village Board meeting. Mayor Darren Carlton honored the group with proclamations for their combined efforts to assist two shooting victims on the parking lot of the East Alton Ice Arena last month.
Off-duty officer Josh Timmons of Wood River and Madison County Deputy Sherriff Cody Rivenburgh were at the arena where their children played hockey. Shiori Chmielewski, a nurse, joined them at the scene until East Alton officer Mikel Phillips arrived.
The man with the belt was also a resident, Gabriel Watt, who declined the attention and opted out of the board meeting. Phillips said the action of the citizens strengthened his faith in humankind.
30-year-old Berton Newton of Alton is charged with multiple felony charges relating to the ice rink parking lot incident and a home invasion shooting the following day in Cottage Hills.