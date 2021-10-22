The 83rd East Alton Halloween Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, and it's not too late to get in on the fun. Organizers at the East Alton American Legion are again organizing the parade, which runs through town and ends at their location.
Floats, bands, cheerleaders, and football teams will participate. Adjutant Steve Huck, the parade's chairman, said there’s a small program at the Legion once the parade makes it back there.
Huck said if you want to join the parade, contact the American Legion at (618) 254-7078 and sign up. It stages at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilshire Shopping Center, then starts at 7 p.m. and goes to Main Street, to Shamrock, to Smith Street, to St. Louis Avenue, and ends up at the American Legion.