If you like parades, then the River Bend is the place to be. There are four Halloween parades scheduled between today and Saturday night. Alton, East Alton, Hartford, and Wood River will all hold parades in the coming days. There is one tonight in East Alton and it should take place even with a little rain.
The Village's American Legion sponsors the parade, and Parade Chairman, Adjutant Steve Huck tells The Big Z they are expecting another well-attended event.
The Parade will begin at Wilshire Plaza and ending at the East Alton American Legion. There will be a gathering at the Legion Hall following the parade, with prizes and candy for the kids. The parade begins at 7pm, as long as it is not raining too hard or storming. Huck says they have only had to cancel because of weather a couple of times over the course of the parade’s history.