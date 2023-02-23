The name of the deceased person discovered after a fire Tuesday morning at an East Alton storage unit has been released. Although the Major Case Squad was called in to assist in the investigation, it appears 55-year-old James A Huch, a homeless man from the Alton / East Alton area, died as a result of an accidental fire.
Major Case was summoned as the body was burned so badly that it was not immediately identifiable, even in regards to the race and sex of the victim. In addition, there were severalsuspiciouscircumstances associated with the fire and the death. But according to information from the East Alton Police Department, it was determined there is currently nothing to suggest his death was criminal in nature. It is believed Huch was dropped off at the storage facility shortly after midnight, and the fire call came in about an hour later. One person is, however, being charged with Obstructing Justice. 68-year-old Paula M. Vinyard of the 200 block of Old Barn Road in Carrollton is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville. She is accused of providing false and conflicting information to investigators.