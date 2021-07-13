After missing last year due to the pandemic, the annual Labor Parade in Wood River and East Alton is set for late August. Stepping off from Round House in Wood River, it will end at the Wilshire Village Shopping Center in East Alton. The East Alton Village Board approved closing some streets briefly for the parade the morning of Sat. Aug. 28.
East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton said the parade route may be altered slightly for planned road construction in the 100 and 200 blocks of Wood River Avenue.
The parade was moved in 2019 in an effort to bring it to an area where more people could watch it from their residences. Much of the route in Upper Alton marched past businesses.