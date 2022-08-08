The 16th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival will return to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater this year. The large public gathering had been on Broadway for the past several years but will be back on the riverfront with food vendors, musical acts, and much of the atmosphere that has made it so popular in the past.
Amphitheater Committee Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z music will again be a big part of the event, with Jake’s Leg headlining.
This year’s festival will be September 17 from noon – 10pm. Several musical acts are booked, with Jake’s Leg headlining the show. The Grateful Dead tribute act will be on stage from 7-10pm.