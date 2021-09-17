The statewide festival to promote education, recreation, and conservation of Illinois' waterways is coming to Alton's riverfront tomorrow. The Mississippi Earthtones Festival, originally known as the It's Our River Day festival, will be held on a portion of Broadway from noon to 10 p.m.
Conservation is the main draw, with nature-based groups displaying their messages at the various booths along Broadway. The local Sierra Club has partnered again this year with Alton Main Street to bring this event to Alton. Main Street’s Sara McGibany said it’s a festival to celebrate the arts, music, and conservation.
The Sierra Club’s Christine Favilla said in addition to the entertainment, education is a big part of the day.
There will be music from acts like Syla, Raw Earth, Red White and Floyd, and headliner Jake’s Leg. You can learn more at www.DowntownAlton.com/Events.