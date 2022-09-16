The 16th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Saturday. The large public gathering had been on Broadway for the past several years but will be back on the riverfront with food vendors, musical acts, and much of the atmosphere that has made it so popular in the past.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z this year’s theme is “Amplify the River.”
The festival is free to attend and runs from noon – 10pm. There are family-friendly activities during the day, and more of a nightlife feel in the evening, according to McGibany. Several musical acts are booked, with Jake’s Leg headlining the show. The Grateful Dead tribute act will be on stage from 7-10pm. You can hear the full interview with McGibany here: https://www.advantagenews.com/podcasts/big_z_morning_show/mississippi-earthtones-festival-preview/audio_b1729bb0-3430-11ed-8c3f-eb5ca173ab0d.html