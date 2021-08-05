Organizers of the 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival in Alton are putting out a call for vendors. The large public gathering on Broadway in Alton will be back with food vendors, musical acts, and much of the atmosphere that has made it so popular in the past.
Christine Favilla, Sierra Club co-coordinator, said they are keeping a close watch on public health concerns, noting it remains a fluid situation.
Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to apply for booth space by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. This year’s festival is noon-10 p.m. Sept. 18. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival.