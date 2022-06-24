Early voting at satellite locations around Madison County will wrap up today in many locations, but you will still be able to cast an early ballot through Monday in Granite City, Alton, and Edwardsville. Early voting has been a popular option for voters since it was first introduced, but the number of people taking advantage of it this year has been low.
That’s according to Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming – Mendoza.
To find out more about early voting or where your voting location is on Election Day on Tuesday, call 692-6290, or go to: http://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/county_clerk/elections/early_voting.php