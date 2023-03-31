Election day is April 4 and early voting is winding down at county clerk’s offices across Illinois. While many cities and towns have contested races for city council, school boards, and referenda on the ballot, these Consolidated Elections remain less popular than the presidential elections.
But Madison County Clerk Linda Andreas tells The Big Z the current count shows early voting numbers are double that of the last Consolidated Election four years ago.
Early voting runs through Monday. For more information on early voting in Madison County, go to https://www.madisonvotes.com/