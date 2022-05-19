Early voting for the Primary Election gets underway in Illinois today. You can vote in-person at your local county clerk’s office. In Madison County, early voting will be available at the regular satellite locations June 13 through June 27. Primary Election Day is June 28.
Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza tells The Big Z there are many ways to vote early.
Jersey County Clerk Pam Warford tells The Big Z her office is remodeled, expanded, and ready to go.
For more early voting information for either county, follow the links below. You can hear the full interview with both clerks here: