Early voting for the November 8 election begins Thursday in Illinois. That’s the same day local elections officials will be sending out vote-by-mail ballots voters requested. Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said initial early voting will happen at local county clerk’s offices.
That’s the first phase of early voting.
Also Thursday, local elections officials will send out mail in ballots. Dietrich said voters cannot vote in person and then send in a vote-by-mail ballot.
On the ballot are local, county, statehouse, and congressional elections as well as statewide elections for U.S. Senate, Illinois constitutional officers like governor and a proposed constitutional amendment. You can learn more about your local elections through the links below.
Jersey County: https://jerseycountyclerk-il.gov/elections/
Madison County: https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/county_clerk/elections/
Macoupin County: https://www.macoupinvotes.gov/