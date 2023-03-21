Early voting is underway in Illinois, and in Madison County you can vote at a number of satellite locations. Registered voters who want to skip the lines on Election Day have the option of finding a location near them, and the Madison County Clerk says you can do that by going online to her office's site.
Madison County Clerk Linda Andreas tells The Big Z early voting is encouraged.
She clarifies that those that did not get to vote in the last election were not in line by the 7pm cutoff. Anyone that was in line by then was allowed to vote. The 2023 Consolidated Election will be held April 4. For hours and early voting locations in Madison County, go to: http://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/county_clerk/elections/early_voting.php