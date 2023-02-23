With the spring election just over five weeks away (April 4), local county clerks are opening their doors today for early voters. Early voting in Illinois runs through April 3. This election will determine who sits on local boards.
Jersey County Clerk Pam Warford tells The Big Z this election likely will not have the turnout of one that features state or federal races.
She says there seem to be enough election judges at the moment but would always welcome more. For information about the Jersey County election, go to: https://jerseycountyclerk-il.gov/elections/