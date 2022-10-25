Early voting is underway in Illinois, and in Madison County you can vote at a number of satellite locations. Registered voters who want to skip the lines on Election Day have the option of finding a location near them, and the Madison County Clerk says you can do that by going online to her office's site.
Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza tells The Big Z early voting makes casting a ballot easy.
The 2022 General Election will be held November 8. For hours and early voting locations in Madison County, go to: http://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/county_clerk/elections/early_voting.php