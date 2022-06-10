Early voting will begin at 10 sites around Madison County today. Registered voters who want to skip the lines on Primary Election Day have been able to cast their ballot at their county clerk's office for a few weeks, but in Madison County you will also be able to vote early at the usual satellite voting locations from June 13 to June 27.
Based at least in part on the few requests for vote-by-mail ballots, Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza tells The Big Z she is not expecting a big turnout.
Primary Election Day is June 28. For voting information pertaining to Madison County, click here: https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/county_clerk/elections/early_voting.php