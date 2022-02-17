School closing.jpg

The wintry weather forecast has some schools and districts calling off school today, or closing early:

Early closings

Alton School District

    Alton High/Middle School - 12:50pm

    East/North/West Elementary - Noon

    All other elementary schools - 12:15pm

    Early Childhood, 21st century & success academy - no class

East Alton Elementary and Junior High – closing 11am

East Alton / Wood River High School – closing at 11:15am

Lewis and Clark Community College – closing at noon

Principia College - Elsah - closing 11am

All Hayner Public Library locations - closing at noon

Community Hope Center - closing at noon

ThriVe Metro East - closing at noon

TreeHouse Wildlife Center - closing at noon

Boys and Girls Club of Alton - dismiss at 5pm

Bingo at Alton Wood River Sportsman Club - cancelled

Closed today

Brussels School District - closed

Calhoun School District - closed

Carlinville School District - closed

Carrollton School District - closed

Evangelical School - Godfrey - closed

Greenfield School District - closed

Jersey School District - closed

North Greene School District - closed

St. Ambrose School - Godfrey - closed

St. Mary's School - Alton - closed

St. Louis Community College - closed

Southwestern School District - closed