The wintry weather forecast has some schools and districts calling off school today, or closing early:
Early closings
Alton School District
Alton High/Middle School - 12:50pm
East/North/West Elementary - Noon
All other elementary schools - 12:15pm
Early Childhood, 21st century & success academy - no class
East Alton Elementary and Junior High – closing 11am
East Alton / Wood River High School – closing at 11:15am
Lewis and Clark Community College – closing at noon
Principia College - Elsah - closing 11am
All Hayner Public Library locations - closing at noon
Community Hope Center - closing at noon
ThriVe Metro East - closing at noon
TreeHouse Wildlife Center - closing at noon
Boys and Girls Club of Alton - dismiss at 5pm
Bingo at Alton Wood River Sportsman Club - cancelled
Closed today
Brussels School District - closed
Calhoun School District - closed
Carlinville School District - closed
Carrollton School District - closed
Evangelical School - Godfrey - closed
Greenfield School District - closed
Jersey School District - closed
North Greene School District - closed
St. Ambrose School - Godfrey - closed
St. Mary's School - Alton - closed
St. Louis Community College - closed
Southwestern School District - closed