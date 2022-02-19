The American Bald Eagle is being seen all around the region, according to the head of the local tourism agency. There are plenty of places to watch the birds throughout the Riverbend, and with the cold weather, there appears to be no shortage of the birds.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z the trumpeter swans have also been plentiful.
For more information on eagle watching hot spots, call 465-6676, or visit the agency's website: https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/outdoors-and-recreation/eagle-watching/