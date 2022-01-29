Although early January is when the eagles that populate the Riverbend usually begin to show up, some in the local travel industry say things are actually beginning to pick. The eagles typically follow the food, and with colder temperatures that have hit the region, the ice on the Mississippi River may prompt a bounty of eagle sightings.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z there is an event this weekend at the Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton.
Another good spot, he says is at the National Great Rivers Museum at the Mel Price Lock and Dam. Tours recently reopened and Jobe reminds they are free. For more information on eagle watching, call 618-465-6676, or go to www.RiversandRoutes.com