It’s the start of Eagle Season in the Riverbend. The majestic birds that have inspired generations of Americans can be seen in many hot spots, particularly near the bluffs along the Great River Road. To kick off Eagle Season the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau will another addition of the annual Alton Audubon Eagle Festival on Saturday.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President Cory Jobe was a guest on the Big Z’s Let’s Talk recently and says it’s good to return to an in-person event.
There will also be events at the Audubon Center and at the National Great Rivers Museum. All events are free. For more information go to www.riversandroutes.com