The eagles are coming to southwest Illinois – the American Bald Eagles that is. You can celebrate the return of the wintering eagles with the Alton Eagle Ice Festival this Saturday, January 7. There will be activities from 10am-2pm at locations in Alton, Hartford, and West Alton in Missouri.
The Alton Eagle Ice Festival had traditionally been held at the Visitor’s Center. But Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau tells The Big Z this year it has moved to the FLOCK Food Truck Park at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Ridge Street.
There will be family-friendly activities at the Audubon Center at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton that includes outdoor learning activities about eagles and nature along the birding sanctuary’s trails. There will also be guided bird hikes and exploration of the trails at Riverlands along with firepits, make and take crafts, and sessions on local raptors with TreeHouse Wildlife Center. The National Great Rivers Museum will celebrate Eagle Fest with children’s crafts, open tours of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, and a ‘Nest Watch Station’ with spotting scopes to view a resident eagles’ nest. You can learn more at www.riversandroutes.com