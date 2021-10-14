Lewis and Clark Community College will host a community electronic waste drive at the end of the month.
From 9 a.m. until noon Oct. 29-30, you can bring almost anything with a cord to the Tolle Lane parking lot across from the Lewis and Clark Godfrey Campus and dispose of it for free.
Nate Keener, director of sustainability at Lewis and Clark, outlined a few exceptions.
Basically, most anything that has a cord or batteries can be e-cycled. Pandemic health precautions are still in effect, including masking up and staying in your vehicle during drop-off. For more information, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782.
The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:
Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
- Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
- Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players
- Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
- VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
- Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture
- Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
- Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
- Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers
- White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
- Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)
- Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
- Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
- Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment
- Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
- Non-ferrous metals
- PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)
The following are items that will NOT be accepted:
- Radioactive materials
- Alkaline batteries
- Light bulbs
- Household smoke detectors
- Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)
- Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)
- Flammable materials
- Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)
- Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)
- DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes
The following items will be accepted but with a fee/charge:
• Depending on size it will cost $5-$35 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle CRT, Projection, Plasma, flat screen and Console TV’s.
• Depending on size it will cost $5-$20 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle LCD, LED, CRT monitors CJD to collect the fee.
• Depending on size it will cost $5-$10 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle Dehumidifies, mini Fridges, refrigerators.